Nation's Capital Welcomes Fifth D.C. Area Cambria Hotel

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues to expand in key markets across the country with the opening of its newest downtown location: the Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront. The nine-story, 154-room hotel is the brand's fifth property in the greater Washington, D.C. area, among Cambria hotels in College Park, Maryland; Rockville, Maryland; Arundel Mills, Maryland; and in D.C. near the Convention Center. The hotel also marks the brand's expansion in the D.C. and Maryland region, with six properties now open including in Ocean City, one of the most popular beach and vacation destinations on the east coast.

Located at 69 Q Street SW, the Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront is situated in the heart of the District's growing Capitol Riverfront neighborhood. The hotel provides travelers with picturesque views of the Potomac River and convenient access to nearby attractions, including The Wharf, which features concert venues, restaurants and local shops; Nationals Park; the Yards Marina, and the new Audi Field soccer stadium. The hotel is also within three miles of the U.S. Capitol, Fort McNair and the National Mall, and just a short walk to the Navy Yard Metro Station, which connects guests to destinations in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.

"For Choice Hotels, along with many of our collaborators on this project, this area is our home, so we're especially proud to continue our expansion in the region and support the community we love with the opening of yet another Cambria hotel," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "Like all Cambria properties, the Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront is designed to 'wow' guests with locally inspired touches and stunning design, and built to accommodate the evolving needs of today's traveler — whether they're just getting back on the road, wanting to elevate their telework venue, or seeking the perfect staycation spot."

The brand's latest addition features upscale amenities reflective of the surrounding neighborhood's vibrant history and culture, including:

Locally inspired design and décor: following a local resident's suggestion, the cornice from the site's original row house was salvaged and installed above the reception desk to honor the past, present and future of Southwest D.C.

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including a 3,500-square-foot terrace, overlooking the Capitol building and offering scenic views of the D.C. skyline, as well as Perch SW , the property's rooftop lounge opening in April featuring a local craft beer menu specially curated by the brand's own certified cicerone.

, the property's rooftop lounge opening in April featuring a local craft beer menu specially curated by the brand's own certified cicerone. RowHouse , the hotel's ground-level restaurant that invites guests and locals alike to indulge in American-style cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails.

, the hotel's ground-level restaurant that invites guests and locals alike to indulge in American-style cuisine and hand-crafted cocktails. Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms with views of the DC skyline, complete with design forward fixtures and a subtle nod to DC street art, abundant lighting, and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

2,500 square feet of multi-function meeting spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center with access to Peloton cycling and bootcamp classes. Guests may also join instructor-led fitness classes such as rooftop yoga, Pilates and the hotel's own Running with the GM program, or check-out yoga mats from the front desk for individual workouts.

The Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront was developed by Donohoe Development — one of the largest independent managers of premium and select-service hotels in the Washington, D.C. metro area — in collaboration with Koucar Management and internationally renowned architect and interior design firm BBGM Architects. The hotel is managed by Donohoe Hospitality Services, a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. The property is the first Cambria Hotel to open in the Donohoe portfolio, in addition to a Cambria under construction in Portland, Maine, and one of four Cambria Hotels developed by Koucar Management, one of the largest private real estate developers in the Midwest. The Cambria Hotel Washington D.C. Capitol Riverfront is among four hotels opening in the first quarter of 2021 for the brand, in addition to hotels in Rock Hill, South Carolina; Orlando, Florida; and Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida, which opened this January. There are currently more than 55 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with nearly 80 hotels in the pipeline.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

For more information on Cambria Hotels development opportunities, visit choicehotelsdevelopment.com/cambriahotels.

About Cambria Hotels®

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with more than 55 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Donohoe Development Company

Donohoe Development is invested in revitalizing neighborhoods, creating value for investors and generating job opportunities for local residents. Donohoe Development is a division of The Donohoe Companies, a full-service commercial real estate company with expertise in the Washington, DC region. Donohoe Development has experience developing billions of dollars of commercial real estate from conception through building completion and management. Portfolio property types include office, hotel, retail, industrial, residential, and embassy properties. For more information visit www.donohoe.com/development.

About Donohoe Hospitality Services

Donohoe Hospitality Services is a leading hotel management company dedicated to excellence in service while providing outstanding performance for its owners and partners. Founded in 2005, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a division of Donohoe, an iconic real estate service company established in 1884. Building on its founders' 135-year history, Donohoe Hospitality Services has grown to become one of the largest independent hotel management companies in the Washington, D.C. metro area and is rapidly expanding throughout the U.S. Donohoe Hospitality Services' portfolio includes full service and premium select service hotels. The company presently has five hotels under development in the District of Columbia, Virginia, and Maine. Recognized as one of the top 35 management companies by total revenue, and as one of the 10 Best Places to Work by The Washington Business Journal, Donohoe Hospitality Services is a forward-looking company with a vision of success. For more information visit: www.donohoe.com/hospitality.

About Koucar Management

Koucar Management, LLC is a privately held, Michigan-based company with a diverse portfolio of holdings and investments. Our wide spectrum of business activities includes: general contracting, construction management, land development, residential, commercial and industrial construction, hotel, restaurant and property management, real estate services and equipment leasing. Koucar Management has an investment strategy that firmly focuses on expansion within existing industries, bringing new vitality to acquired businesses and laying the groundwork for new ventures. With our recognized management strengths and ample financial resources, Koucar Management is providing growth capital and other resources to its portfolio of companies, with a collective pipeline in excess of $250 million. Our vision is clear; motivated, skilled partners & employees, significant financial strength and stability, a willingness to look beyond conventional performance measurements and an untiring commitment to our customers. Since our founding, we have viewed obstacles as opportunities, placed a premium on sweat equity and sought out affiliates and individuals who share our passion for excellence. Working together, we guarantee the best is yet to come. Visit www.koucar.com.

About BBGM

BBGM is an internationally renowned architecture and interior design firm with extensive experience in the design and planning of hotels, resorts, hospitality, multi-family residential, office buildings, mixed-use complexes, master plans for development, and renovation / restoration projects. To learn more, please visit www.bbgm.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" about future events, including anticipated hotel openings. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including construction delays, availability and cost of financing and the other "Risk Factors" described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, any of which could cause actual results to be materially different from our expectations.

Addendum

This is not an offering. No offer or sale of a franchise will be made except by a Franchise Disclosure Document first filed and registered with applicable state authorities. A copy of the Franchise Disclosure Document can be obtained through contacting Choice Hotels International at 1 Choice Hotels Circle, Suite 400, Rockville, MD 20850, [email protected].

© 2021 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nations-capital-welcomes-fifth-dc-area-cambria-hotel-301231021.html

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.