PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021
NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for WMT, FL, TLRY, CCL, and FCX.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with NAS:TLRY. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:TLRY 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:TLRY
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:TLRY
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- WMT: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WMT&prnumber=021820213
- FL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FL&prnumber=021820213
- TLRY: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TLRY&prnumber=021820213
- CCL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CCL&prnumber=021820213
- FCX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FCX&prnumber=021820213
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-trading-options-or-stock-in-walmart-foot-locker-tilray-carnival-corp-or-freeport-mcmoran-301230989.html
SOURCE InvestorsObserver