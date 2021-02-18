FICO Hosts Free Virtual Financial Education Event to Help Empower Consumers

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading analytics software firm FICO (NYSE: FICO), will host a free financial education online event for Memphis consumers on February 24 to provide consumers with knowledge and tools to gain better insight into their financial health.

The event is part of FICO's "Score A Better Future" program, which focuses on helping consumers improve their understanding of their credit and overall financial health. Consumers will learn from credit experts what the key ingredients are that make up the FICO® Score, and the myths and facts about FICO Scores, which are used by 90% of top lenders (Mercator Advisory Group Analyst Report 2018).

"We are very happy to bring our Score A Better Future program to Memphis. FICO strongly believes access to financial education is vital to helping people reach their financial dreams. This virtual event is designed to demystify credit and give consumers the tools to take control of their financial health, which is more important than ever during these times," said Joanne Gaskin, vice president of Scores and Analytics at FICO.

FICO has partnered with Operation HOPE to provide attendees with the opportunity to make appointments for free one-on-one credit coaching from non-profit financial well-being coaches to help attendees develop a plan to address their financial goals.

Other FICO partners for the event include:

Consumer Action

National Urban League

National Consumers League

NAREB

Operation HOPE

Diversified Resource Network

National Association of Women Business Owners

CONVERGENCE Memphis

Tennessee Housing Development Agency

JUICE Orange Mound

US Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Memphis Urban League

National Association of Women Business Owners - Memphis

To register for the event or get more information about the Score A Better Future program, visit http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/

Who: FICO and Operation HOPE credit counselors

What: Score A Better Future is a free community education and financial empowerment program by FICO in partnership with local and national nonprofits.

When: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 12:00-1:15 pm CST

Where: http://www.scoreabetterfuture.com/ (Virtual link to webinar provided upon registration)

About FICO

FICO (NYSE: FICO) powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time. Learn more at http://www.fico.com.

Join the conversation at https://twitter.com/fico, https://www.facebook.com/FICODecisions/ and https://www.instagram.com/FICOscores/.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fico-hosts-free-virtual-financial-education-event-to-help-empower-consumers-301230928.html

SOURCE Fair Isaac Corporation