Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 7, 2021

PR Newswire
RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2021
RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 7, 2021.
"WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' has wrestled control of sports fans' attention from football, steadily climbing in the cable rankings over the past several weeks and pinning down a top 5 spot on this week's chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Spanish-language, reality, and crime dramas continue to enthrall small screen audiences with a diverse and appealing array of content, dominating both broadcast and cable rankings."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 7, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
156
104
Imperio de mentiras
UNIV
2/7/2021
2
152
160
Enamorándonos
UNIMAS
2/3/2021
3
144
8
Blue Bloods
CBS
2/5/2021
4
143
5
Chicago Fire
NBC
2/3/2021
5
143
83
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
2/2/2021
6
142
97
Dulce ambición
UNIV
2/2/2021
7
140
21
9-1-1: Lone Star
FOX
2/1/2021
8
140
6
Chicago P.D.
NBC
2/3/2021
9
135
15
9-1-1
FOX
2/1/2021
10
134
13
Magnum P.I.
CBS
2/5/2021
11
131
132
Buscando a Frida
TELMUN
2/5/2021
12
131
116
La suerte de Loli
TELMUN
2/1/2021
13
131
4
Chicago Med
NBC
2/3/2021
14
130
3
The Equalizer
CBS
2/7/2021
15
128
16
The Bachelor
ABC
2/1/2021
16
127
10
FBI
CBS
2/2/2021
17
127
46
The Resident
FOX
2/2/2021
18
124
27
The Wall
NBC
2/1/2021
19
124
143
Exatlón Estados Unidos
TELMUN
2/7/2021
20
122
28
Big Sky
ABC
2/2/2021
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Entertainment Group subsidiary of 21st Century Fox; ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 7, 2021)
RANK
STICKINESS
INDEX
RATING
RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
154
42
Beverly Hills Wedding
HALL
2/6/2021
2
136
822
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
2/6/2021
3
136
80
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
2/1/2021
4
133
131
Tyler Perry's Sistas
BET
2/3/2021
5
132
114
Below Deck
BRAVO
2/1/2021
6
131
41
NBA Basketball1
TNT
2/2/2021
7
130
203
Married at First Sight
LIFE
2/3/2021
8
129
463
Killer Advice
LMN
2/5/2021
9
127
91
Gold Rush
DSC
2/5/2021
10
125
206
Street Outlaws
DSC
2/1/2021
11
124
188
The First 48
A&E
2/4/2021
12
124
656
Pit Bulls and Parolees
APL
2/6/2021
13
124
171
Kids Baking Championship
FOOD
2/1/2021
14
124
110
A Little Christmas Charm
HALL
2/5/2021
15
123
202
See No Evil
ID
2/3/2021
16
122
480
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
BRAVO
2/3/2021
17
121
193
Southern Charm
BRAVO
2/4/2021
18
121
173
Resident Alien
SYFY
2/3/2021
19
121
233
Gourmet Detective Mysteries: Eat, Drink & Be Buried
HALLMM
2/6/2021
20
120
357
Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind
HALLMM
2/1/2021
1. Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors from Chase Center
[A&E, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and Investigation Discovery are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Food Network is owned by Television Food Network, G.P., a joint venture and general partnership between Discovery, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group; TNT: Turner Network Television is owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 8 Warning Signs with NAS:SCOR. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:SCOR 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:SCOR
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:SCOR
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-reports-tv-viewing-engagement-for-week-ending-february-7-2021-301230685.html
SOURCE Comscore