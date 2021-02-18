Gaming Innovation Group signs with established German facing iGaming operator

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed a letter of intent with an established German facing iGaming operator, for the provision of GiG's iGaming platform technologies to power the company's new online casino. The agreement between GiG and the operator is based on a revenue share model and has a minimum duration of four years with expected launch in Q3 2021.



The German facing operator is a privately owned company, which is managed by a team with vast experience and has achieved great success in the online casino space with several online casino brands. The operator was also one of the first operators to hold a local German Schleswig-Holstein license.



The casino offering is expected to launch in Q3 2021 and this partnership is expected to make a positive contribution to GiG's revenues from H2 2021 onwards. They will be operating under their own MGA license with the intention of acquiring a German license once available.



Richard Brown, Chief Executive Officer at GiG said: "Our new partner has a team of proven, industry veterans driving its business, who currently operate several successful brands facing multiple markets. It's fantastic that they have chosen our platform for their new, German facing casino brand. We are pleased to provide our GiG Core platform to them in advance of the German regulations, which complements our current offering to other noteworthy brands. We are very much looking forward to a long-term and successful relationship with our new partner."



About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is `To be the industry leading platform and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

For further information, please contact:

Richard Brown, CEO, [email protected], +34 661599025

Tore Formo, Group CFO, [email protected], +47 91668678

