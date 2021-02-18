Natera Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call

PR Newswire
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021
SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it will release results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020, after the market close on February 25, 2021. Natera will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results, business activities, and financial outlook.
Earnings Conference Call Information:
Event:
Natera's Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results
Date:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time:
1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)
Live Dial-In:
(877) 823-0171, Domestic
Password:
8877495
Webcast:
A webcast replay will be available at investor.natera.com.
About Natera
Natera is a pioneer and global leader in cell-free DNA testing from a simple blood draw. The mission of the company is to change the management of disease worldwide with a focus on women's health, oncology, and organ health. Natera operates ISO 13485-certified and CAP-accredited laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) in San Carlos, California and Austin, Texas. It offers proprietary genetic testing services to inform obstetricians, transplant physicians, oncologists, and cancer researchers, including biopharmaceutical companies, and genetic laboratories through its cloud-based software platform. For more information, visit natera.com. Follow Natera on LinkedIn.
Contacts
Investor Relations: Mike Brophy, CFO, Natera, Inc., 510-826-2350
Media: Paul Greenland, VP of Corporate Marketing, Natera, Inc., [email protected]
