Integrated Ventures Eliminates 100% Of Its Debt Obligations As Eagle Equities, LLC Completes Its Final Conversion

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc, (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to confirm that Eagle Equities, LLC has completed its final conversion and as of 02/16/21, the Company's balance sheet contains zero convertible debt.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, adds the following commentary:

"Integrated Ventures, Inc has eliminated all of its outstanding convertible debt and is looking forward towards building momentum, in regards to growing revenues and increasing share price.

"As we are starting to firm up a plan of action for a potential uplisting onto a major stock exchange, we recognize the importance of a strong balance sheet in order to maximize shareholder confidence.

"We look forward to further optimizing the Company's financial position and its balance sheet to qualify for the up-listing and will continue to update the corporate progress to investors and shareholders.

"We anticipate the current elimination of the derivative liabilities and growing revenues to have a positive impact on our Q3 financials."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector.

For more information, please visit company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com .

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control. "project," "intend," and similar expressions.

Contact Details:

Steve Rubakh

+1 (215) 613-1111

[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-eliminates-100-of-its-debt-obligations-as-eagle-equities-llc-completes-its-final-conversion-301231019.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.