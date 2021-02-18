>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Integrated Ventures Eliminates 100% Of Its Debt Obligations As Eagle Equities, LLC Completes Its Final Conversion

February 18, 2021 | About: OTCPK:INTV +37.8% OTCPK:INTV +37.8% OTCPK:INTV +37.8%

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Ventures Inc, (OTCQB: INTV) ("Company") is pleased to confirm that Eagle Equities, LLC has completed its final conversion and as of 02/16/21, the Company's balance sheet contains zero convertible debt.

Steve Rubakh, CEO of Integrated Ventures, adds the following commentary:

"Integrated Ventures, Inc has eliminated all of its outstanding convertible debt and is looking forward towards building momentum, in regards to growing revenues and increasing share price.

"As we are starting to firm up a plan of action for a potential uplisting onto a major stock exchange, we recognize the importance of a strong balance sheet in order to maximize shareholder confidence.

"We look forward to further optimizing the Company's financial position and its balance sheet to qualify for the up-listing and will continue to update the corporate progress to investors and shareholders.

"We anticipate the current elimination of the derivative liabilities and growing revenues to have a positive impact on our Q3 financials."

About Integrated Ventures Inc: The Company operates as Technology Holdings Company with focus on cryptocurrency sector.

For more information, please visit company's website at www.integratedventuresinc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the company's control. "project," "intend," and similar expressions.

Contact Details:
Steve Rubakh
+1 (215) 613-1111
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/integrated-ventures-eliminates-100-of-its-debt-obligations-as-eagle-equities-llc-completes-its-final-conversion-301231019.html

SOURCE Integrated Ventures Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)