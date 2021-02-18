>
MoneyGram to Reschedule Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

February 18, 2021 | About: NAS:MGI -5.03%

Due to unprecedented winter storms and resulting power outages, the Company will postpone the conference call to Monday, February 22 at 9 a.m. ET

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021

DALLAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoneyGram International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGI), a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers, today announced that it will postpone the conference call scheduled to discuss its fourth quarter and year-end financial results. The Company will now hold the conference call on Monday, February 22 at 9 a.m. ET.

MoneyGram Logo (PRNewsfoto/MoneyGram)

This decision is in light of the unprecedented winter storm currently impacting Texas and other regions of the United States causing ongoing power outages, internet service interruptions and water supply issues which continue to significantly disrupt the lives of our employees, customers and other stakeholders. MoneyGram's global service operations are unaffected by the current severe weather conditions impacting Texas and other regions of the United States.

All other information will remain the same. Alex Holmes, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Larry Angelilli, Chief Financial Officer, and Kamila Chytil, Chief Operating Officer, will discuss the financial results. The news release and the webcast will be available at ir.moneygram.com. Participants may join the call and view the presentation at the numbers and link below:

Toll Free: 1-800-263-0877
Toll/International: 1-646-828-8143
http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=143363

Replay Toll Free: 1-844-512-2921
Replay Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 3866751
Replay is available through Monday, March 1, 2021, 11:59 PM ET

About MoneyGram International, Inc.
MoneyGram is a global leader in cross-border P2P payments and money transfers. Its consumer-centric capabilities enable family and friends to quickly and affordably send money in more than 200 countries and territories, with 90 now digitally enabled.

MoneyGram leverages its modern, mobile, and API-driven platform and collaborates with the world's leading brands to serve millions of people each year through both its walk-in business and its direct-to-consumer digital business.

With a strong culture of innovation and a relentless focus on utilizing technology to deliver the world's best customer experience, MoneyGram is leading the evolution of digital P2P payments.

For more information, please visit moneygram.com and follow @MoneyGram.

Media Contact
Stephen Reiff
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moneygram-to-reschedule-fourth-quarter-2020-results-301230990.html

SOURCE MoneyGram


