AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

February 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:ABBV -0.23%

PR Newswire

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.30 per share.

The cash dividend is payable May 14, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2021.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 225 percent. AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women's health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-declares-quarterly-dividend-301231095.html

SOURCE AbbVie


