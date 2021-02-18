>
Dialight Debuts Lowest Profile High Output High Bay In Its Class

February 18, 2021 | About: LSE:DIA -3.09%

PR Newswire

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE: DIA.L), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, today announced the availability of its newest, lightest Low Profile Vigilant® LED High Output High Bay.

The new smaller, lighter form factor is contractor-friendly at just under 7 inches high and 48 pounds with a copper-free aluminium housing, dual powder coat finish, and a hook mounting option for ease of installation.

Ideal for mounting heights up to 100 feet, this fixture boasts up to 71,000 lumens of total output and is well suited for difficult to reach locations where access for routine maintenance is simply not possible.

Built to Dialight's iconic performance and reliability standards, the Low Profile High Output High Bay also carries the company's industry-leading 10-year warranty, an L-70 rating greater than 150,000 hours and DLC Premium 5.1 on most models. At up to 155 lumens per watt, the new fixture provides a more efficient and cost effective alternative to legacy lighting technology such as 1000 watt HID fixtures. The High Bay is also designed for optimum thermal management and has a wide operating temperature range of -40°F to +149°F (-40°C to +65°C)..

"Dialight is committed to safety and sustainability in industrial applications," said Fariyal Khanbabi, Dialight Group Chief Executive. "We are proud that our latest Low Profile High Output High Bay continues our heritage of technology innovation to support reliable, energy efficient, and cost-effective lighting for the most difficult to reach applications."

Additional standard features for the Low Profile Vigilant High Output High Bay include: 0-10V dimming and 6kV surge protection. The fixture is rated to IP 66 and 67, UL 1598A (wet locations), CSA C22.2 No. 250, and CE. Narrow and medium beam patterns, and glass, acrylic and polycarbonate lens options are available.

During these extraordinary times, industrial customers are prioritizing safety in their facilities and that includes upgrading lighting to improve visibility. Reduced staff on-site makes it easier to access lighting without significantly impacting production below.

To learn more about Dialight LED upgrades or the Low Profile Vigilant High Bay, visit: https://www.dialight.com

Press Contact:
Nicole Paleologus
[email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialight-debuts-lowest-profile-high-output-high-bay-in-its-class-301230969.html

SOURCE Dialight


