>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Digimarc Appoints Tim Price as Chief Revenue Officer

February 18, 2021 | About: NAS:DMRC -6.34%

PR Newswire

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 18, 2021

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, today announced it has appointed Tim Price as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This is a new executive leadership position and follows the recent announcement of Kelly Haggerty as Chief Product Officer. Reporting to the CEO, Price will be responsible for the global commercialization strategy and revenue growth for the Digimarc Platform.

"The timing is right to bring in a seasoned sales executive to drive global demand and growth for the Digimarc Platform," said Bruce Davis, Chairman and CEO at Digimarc. "Tim is an energetic and transformational sales leader who has the experience building and operating high-performance teams and the expertise in scaling high-growth technology and SaaS companies."

"I'm thrilled to join the Digimarc team, and excited about the company's commitment to forge a sustainable future," added Tim Price. "Digimarc's work to improve plastics sortation, help reduce food waste and protect brands from counterfeiting is fueling new demand and creates an opportunity to further scale the business."

Prior to joining Digimarc, Price was the CRO with Smarsh, a Portland, Ore.,-based company focused on electronic communications archiving for regulatory and compliance requirements in the financial services sector. During his five years at Smarsh, the company grew revenues from $45 million to over $150 million. Price has more than 30 years of sales experience and founded two successful startups. Price has also been part of several other successful technology companies, including Springbrook Software.

About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

Digimarc The Barcode of Everything(TM)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-appoints-tim-price-as-chief-revenue-officer-301230525.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)