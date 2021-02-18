Digimarc Appoints Tim Price as Chief Revenue Officer

BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for digital identification and detection, today announced it has appointed Tim Price as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This is a new executive leadership position and follows the recent announcement of Kelly Haggerty as Chief Product Officer. Reporting to the CEO, Price will be responsible for the global commercialization strategy and revenue growth for the Digimarc Platform.

"The timing is right to bring in a seasoned sales executive to drive global demand and growth for the Digimarc Platform," said Bruce Davis, Chairman and CEO at Digimarc. "Tim is an energetic and transformational sales leader who has the experience building and operating high-performance teams and the expertise in scaling high-growth technology and SaaS companies."

"I'm thrilled to join the Digimarc team, and excited about the company's commitment to forge a sustainable future," added Tim Price. "Digimarc's work to improve plastics sortation, help reduce food waste and protect brands from counterfeiting is fueling new demand and creates an opportunity to further scale the business."

Prior to joining Digimarc, Price was the CRO with Smarsh, a Portland, Ore.,-based company focused on electronic communications archiving for regulatory and compliance requirements in the financial services sector. During his five years at Smarsh, the company grew revenues from $45 million to over $150 million. Price has more than 30 years of sales experience and founded two successful startups. Price has also been part of several other successful technology companies, including Springbrook Software.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (Nasdaq: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform takes industry beyond the barcode, providing innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/digimarc-appoints-tim-price-as-chief-revenue-officer-301230525.html

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation