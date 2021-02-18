>
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Farmland Partners Announces Appointment of Toby O'Rourke to Board of Directors

February 18, 2021 | About: NYSE:FPI +2.1%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2021

DENVER, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the "Company" or "FPI") announced today the appointment of Toby O'Rourke to the FPI's Board of Directors, effective February 11, 2021. Following the appointment of Ms. O'Rourke as an independent Board member, the Board will be comprised of six directors, five of whom are independent.

Ms. O'Rourke has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of KOA, Inc. ("KOA"), a franchisor campground operator, since March 2019. Ms. O'Rourke served as the President of KOA from March 2018 to March 2019 and the Chief Operations Officer of KOA from January 2016 to March 2018. Ms. O'Rourke holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

"Toby's deep marketing and technology experience and her leadership role in scaling a growing business will be a valuable addition to our Board of Directors," said Paul Pittman, Chairman and CEO of the Company. "We've now added extensive experience to our Board with two new members in the past few months, and we're excited by the collective expertise the Board will bring to Farmland Partners as we position the company for long-term growth."

"FPI's position in the market as a relatively new asset class and its strong focus on growth makes it an exciting time to join the company," said Toby O'Rourke. "I look forward to joining this seasoned team on the Board."

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-partners-announces-appointment-of-toby-orourke-to-board-of-directors-301230767.html

SOURCE Farmland Partners Inc.


