Graco Inc (GGG) President and CEO Patrick J Mchale Sold $1.1 million of Shares

President and CEO of Graco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick J Mchale (insider trades) sold 15,254 shares of GGG on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $70.15 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Graco Inc is engaged in the equipment manufacturing business. Its products include systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. Graco Inc has a market cap of $11.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $69.245000 with a P/E ratio of 36.26 and P/S ratio of 7.21. The dividend yield of Graco Inc stocks is 1.02%. Graco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 8.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Graco Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President, Process Division David M Lowe sold 54,000 shares of GGG stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $71.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.22% since.

