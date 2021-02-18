Quinstreet Inc (QNST) CFO Gregory Wong Sold $1.7 million of Shares

CFO of Quinstreet Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Wong (insider trades) sold 69,083 shares of QNST on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $24.54 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

QuinStreet Inc is an online marketing and media company that delivers qualified clicks and inquiries at low cost with great scalability. The company's operations and revenue are in North America, but has emerging businesses in Brazil and India. QuinStreet Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $24.230000 with a P/E ratio of 42.52 and P/S ratio of 2.52. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with QuinStreet Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,084 shares of QNST stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $21.52. The price of the stock has increased by 12.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

