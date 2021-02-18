Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) CEO Anders Gustafsson Sold $7.6 million of Shares

CEO of Zebra Technologies Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Anders Gustafsson (insider trades) sold 15,865 shares of ZBRA on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $479.39 a share. The total sale was $7.6 million.

Zebra Technologies Corp develops products for the automatic identification and data capture market. Its products find use in mobiles, computers, barcode scanners, RFID readers, specialty printers. Zebra Technologies Corp has a market cap of $25.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $476.990000 with a P/E ratio of 50.97 and P/S ratio of 5.77. Zebra Technologies Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 20.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Zebra Technologies Corp the business predictability rank of 2.5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of ZBRA stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $479.39. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.5% since.

