West Coast Customs and Six Flags Magic Mountain Announce Cruis'n the Park Car Show

About Six Flags Magic Mountain







For the first time ever, world-famous [url="]West+Coast+Customs[/url] and the Thrill Capital of the World, [url="]Six+Flags+Magic+Mountain[/url], will showcase a drive-thru car show that winds along the park midways. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will include 100 of the world’s best automotive displays from muscle cars and hot rods to low riders and mini trucks. Themed music and entertainment will be integrated into each featured section providing many jaw-dropping vehicle art displays. The 30-minute cruise through the park will be presented and narrated by Ryan Friedlinghaus, CEO of West Coast Customs, via a specially designed app available for free download. There will be something for every auto enthusiast along the event route, including cars, trucks, motorcycles and watercraft, all to be viewed from the safety of guests’ own cars.“It has been a dream of mine for over 10 years to put together a family event like this!” said West Coast Customs Founder & CEO, Ryan Friedlinghaus. “I’m excited to say it is official as we are about to make some new history together with Six Flags Magic Mountain. It’s the first ever drive-thru car show in a theme park where LA’s top vehicles from all different categories, mini trucks to low riders and everything in between, will be displayed. This event will take you on a trip down memory lane and also make new memories for families to share together.”Six Flags Park President, Don McCoy, continues in saying, “We’re thrilled to host this event with West Coast Customs. We know that people are searching for fun and safe activities to do with their families. This is a really innovative concept that is sure to offer a fun experience for car lovers of all ages”.Thewill run for a limited time – every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from February 26 – March 14. To control and manage capacity, limited reservations will be available each date and will be required by all guests in advance using Six Flags’ new online reservation system. Special event admission tickets for this first-ever event will be available on a first come, first served basis and will be sold per car. Admission discounts are available for active Memberships and Season Passes, and reservations will be required. Ticket sales will not be available at the gate. For more information on, visit our website at [url="]www.sixflags.com%2Fmagicmountain[/url].The safety of guests and team members is always Six Flags’ top priority. The newat Six Flags Magic Mountain will offer a contactless experience that follows CDC, state, and county health and safety guidelines. To prevent overcrowding and provide proper social distancing, a limited number of cars will be allowed each date.A full list of safety requirements for the event is available on the park’s website at [url="]www.sixflags.com%2Fmagicmountain[/url], including LA County’s guidelines for vehicle-based events. Event requirements include use of masks if windows are down, no smoking, littering, stopping, or exiting vehicles. Due to the limited size of certain areas and terrain within the park, only cars, SUVs, vans, and pick-up trucks are permitted. No convertibles, busses, RVs, commercial vehicles, dually pick-up trucks, trailers, or motorcycles will be allowed. A maximum speed of three mph and maintaining a safe distance between cars will be strictly enforced.As part of Six Flags’ comprehensive safety procedures, all employees are required to wear masks and are temperature-checked and health-screened each day. Gloves are worn as appropriate, per guidelines. As directed by current state regulations, no additional services will be available. Six Flags encourages guests to plan accordingly for restroom breaks, gasoline, and food. Only portable toilets will be available at the entrance and exit.West Coast Customs is the premiere vehicle customization shop, internationally recognized for its original designs, beyond-your-imagination concepts, impeccable quality, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled craftsmanship. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Friedlinghaus, the brand’s pop culture status is worldwide from industry leading collaborations with corporate and celebrity clientele to awe-inspiring builds for film, TV and gaming studios. The West Coast Customs flagship 60,000 square foot facility is headquartered in Burbank, California and features 12 leading-edge departments offering a range of extraordinary custom services for projects of any size, scope or budget.Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit [url="]www.sixflags.com[/url].Six Flags Magic Mountain, known as the Thrill Capital of the World, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions, including world-class roller coasters like West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle, and X2.Follow us on Twitter [url="]%40sfmagicmountain[/url] and @officialwccLike us on Facebook at [url="]facebook.com%2Fsixflagsmagicmountain[/url] and facebook.com/officialwccFollow us on Instagram @sixflagsmagicmountain and @westcoastcustoms

