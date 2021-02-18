>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Business Wire
Business Wire
Articles 

Exelon Utilities CEO Honored With BEYA Chairman's Award for Contributions to STEM

February 18, 2021 | About: NAS:EXC +1.26%


Exelon Utilities CEO Calvin G. Butler Jr. was honored February 13 with the BEYA Chairman’s Award during the organization’s annual BEYA STEM conference, hosted virtually. Previously known as the Black Engineer of the Year Awards, the BEYA conference recognizes Black leaders for their meaningful contributions to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).



Butler joined a roster of accomplished Black leaders of Fortune 500 companies and government organizations recognized at the BEYA STEM conference for their service and dedication to opening doors for Black people in STEM. The Chairman’s Award is not given annually, but rather when warranted for outstanding contributions.



“To whom much is given, much is required,” Butler said in his acceptance speech. “We’re committed to standing up, stepping up and being the change we’re all talking about. Teamwork, partnership and service have powered my contributions and impact. That same combination can power a cleaner, brighter future for all of us.”



Exelon President and CEO Chris Crane commended Butler during the program, saying “He’s got heart for the employees, for the customers and for the communities we serve.”



Exelon prioritizes STEM through its workforce development efforts, which focus on preparing work-ready adults and youth for family-supporting careers. Through its long-standing partnerships with select middle schools, high schools and youth organizations in underrepresented communities, Exelon provides mentors, resources and education support to prepare students for higher education and 21st century careers in STEM. In addition, our enterprise-wide STEM education programs are held in each of our major service territories, offering hands-on learning and mentorship to strengthen education and introduce young minds to careers in energy.



Under Butler, Exelon Utilities’ focus on STEM-related workforce development efforts is yielding significant results and powering opportunity for the communities Exelon serves. In the last 18 months, Exelon workforce development programs have resulted in more than 700 new hires at Exelon and companies with which we partner. Our local utility program focuses on opportunities for unemployed and underemployed adults in the most poverty-stricken sections of our cities. Exelon has more than 45 different workforce development programs across our six utilities and Exelon Generation.



Butler serves as a senior executive vice president of Exelon and chief executive officer of Exelon Utilities. In that role, he oversees Exelon’s six local electric and natural gas companies -- Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO and Pepco. Together, they form the nation’s largest transmission and distribution utility company by customer count, serving approximately 10 million electric and gas customers in New Jersey, Maryland, Illinois, Delaware, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia, respectively. Butler serves as vice chairman of each utility’s board and is a member of Exelon’s executive committee.



Butler previously served as CEO of BGE from 2014 to 2019.



The BEYA program is viewable [url="]here[/url]. The Chairman’s Award is given to Butler at 26:40 in the recording.



About Exelon Corporation



Exelon Corporation (Nasdaq: EXC) is a Fortune 100 energy company with the largest number of electricity and natural gas customers in the U.S. Exelon does business in 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada and had 2019 revenue of $34 billion. Exelon serves approximately 10 million customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania through its Atlantic City Electric, BGE, ComEd, Delmarva Power, PECO, and Pepco subsidiaries. Exelon is one of the largest competitive U.S. power generators, with more than 31,000 megawatts of nuclear, gas, wind, solar and hydroelectric generating capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. The company’s Constellation business unit provides energy products and services to approximately 2 million residential, public sector, and business customers, including three fourths of the Fortune 100. Follow Exelon on Twitter @Exelon.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210218005940/en/


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Business Wire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)