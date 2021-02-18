FOMO CORP. APPLIES FOR NAME CHANGE / TICKER CHANGE TO "FOMO CORP." / "FOMO"

Chicago, IL, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (“FOMO”) has replied to FINRA’s third round of comments on its application to change its name with FINRA to “FOMO CORP.” and ticker to “FOMO”. The Company’s transfer agent Signature Stock Transfer has similarly replied on their end. The Company changed its legal name with the Secretary of State of California on December 16, 2019 and with the SEC’s EDGAR system shortly thereafter. A new CUSIP number has been obtained as part of the process. Management is confident it has addressed FINRA’s requests for information following the application for said name change / ticker change on November 17, 2020, though there are no assurances on timing. Management believes the name reflects the Company’s growth prospects in public venture capital investments.



About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford emerging companies access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

