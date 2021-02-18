>
CORRECTING and REPLACING Belden Launches Same-Day Shipping Service for 60+ Fiber Products

BELDEN LAUNCHES SAME-DAY SHIPPING SERVICE FOR 60+ FIBER PRODUCTS



Same-day shipping helps installers meet timelines, keep clients happy and accommodate last-minute changes



[url="]Belden+Inc[/url]. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, has announced a new Fiber Same-Day Shipping service to help installers and systems integrators get the fiber solutions they need faster to keep projects moving.



In the midst of COVID-19, supply-chain issues and workforce challenges, this same-day service will facilitate faster cabling deployments. Belden, working through their vast network of distributors, is now able to support same-day shipping of many of their leading fiber products, so installers get exactly what they want—when and where they need it.



To take advantage of Belden’s Fiber Same-Day Shipping service, installers simply order the eligible fiber cabling and connectivity solutions they want through their selected Belden Distributor, specifying the same-day shipping program. Product orders placed by distributors to Belden Customer Service by 2pm EST on a business day will be processed as a same-day order. Orders received after 2pm EST will be processed as a same-day order on the following business day.



The Fiber Same-Day Shipping service includes more than 60 of Belden’s trusted fiber products, including its FiberExpress cables, patch cords and connectivity, with additional products to be added in the future.



“With so many of our customers doing what they can to accelerate project timelines, Belden wanted to improve product availability and accessibility to make it faster and easier for them to get the fiber solutions they need,” says Kikie Kunplin, product manager for fiber systems at Belden. “Our fiber systems are unique in their ability to offer superior performance and a more cost-effective, faster and less complex installation process—and now they can be shipped quickly as well.”



To learn more about Belden’s Fiber Same-Day Shipping service, visit [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.belden.com%2Fship-same-day[/url].



Resolving signal transmission needs with IP- and legacy-based solutions that enable a smooth migration to convergence requires a universal approach for enterprise and industrial environments. Only Belden’s innovative connectivity solutions take this universal approach. Belden’s extensive portfolio spans LAN, data centers, building automation and security, access control, AV and industrial automation. Outstanding global service and support capabilities and application-specific warranty programs complete Belden’s unique offering.



About Belden



Belden Inc., a global leader in high-quality, end-to-end signal transmission solutions, delivers a comprehensive product portfolio designed to meet the mission-critical network infrastructure needs of industrial and enterprise markets. With innovative solutions targeted at reliable and secure transmission of rapidly growing amounts of data, audio and video needed for today’s applications, Belden is at the center of the global transformation to a connected world. Founded in 1902, the company is headquartered in St. Louis and has manufacturing capabilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit us at [url="]www.belden.com[/url]; follow us on Twitter @BeldenInc.



Belden, Belden Sending All The Right Signals, and the Belden logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Belden Inc. or its affiliated companies in the United States and other jurisdictions. Belden and other parties may also have trademark rights in other terms used herein.

