Gen2 Technologies (BRKK) Announces Management Changes and Details for Investor Call

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) wishes to inform its shareholders that with immediate effect, Mr. Michael Kovacocy moves from COO to CEO. Mr. Daniel Serruya moves to the role of COO and Head of Sales and Business Development for the Iris Media Network. Mr. Rick Pearson moves to the role of Head of Fulfillment, Iris Media Network and Broadcasting Solutions.

Separately, the details for our previously announced investor call are as follow: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3785176943859419660

The call will be an extensive debrief on previously highlighted points and will also include information on progress and goals in our blockchain-enabled imagery formatting (Blockstone) and eKYC (Fintellus) business lines, amongst other additional topics. The format will be listen-only, with management addressing a number of investor queries in a frank and shareholder-friendly manner aimed at improving transparency and understanding of our corporate objectives and plans to drive sustainable and shareholder value accretive underlying growth. Management believes that the prospects for creating material increases in economic value and PPS are strong, and we wish to offer shareholders an insight into how we intend to execute to hit our aggressive goals.

A copy of the full transcript of the call will be made available in PDF format on our website www.brkgen2.com later tomorrow.

