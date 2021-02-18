Georgia Power President Chris Womack named one of Atlanta Business Chronicle's Leaders in Corporate Citizenship

ATLANTA, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power President Chris Womack has been named a 2021 Leader in Corporate Citizenship by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The Leaders in Corporate Citizenship program recognizes individuals who have found the perfect intersection of social good and corporate success by integrating relevant societal concerns into their core operating strategies and embracing them as positive for businesses, customers, employees and the metro Atlanta community.

"I'm humbled to join all of this year's Leaders in Corporate Citizenship. For more than a century, Georgia Power has been committed to 'being a citizen wherever we serve'," said Womack. "That means we work every day to leave our communities a little stronger. We believe that by collectively working together we can affect real change and ensure a brighter future for our state, and this program recognizes those leaders in the metro area who are working across communities and across industries to do just that for millions of Georgians."

Womack is named in the "Executive Champion – Large Company" section of the 2021 Leaders in Corporate Citizenship program.

In his 33-year career at Georgia Power and Southern Company, Womack has worked closely to ensure that all employees play an important role in their communities through volunteerism and supporting local civic organizations. Additionally, he has supported the legacy of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) in Atlanta and across the state as difference-makers for the American workforce.

In early 2020, Southern Company and its subsidiaries, including Georgia Power, initiated a $50 million multi-year initiative to provide students attending HBCUs with scholarships, internships, leadership development, and access to technology and innovation to support career readiness.

This year, Southern Company joined with Apple as a founding partner in the Propel Center, a new digital learning hub, business incubator, and global innovation headquarters in Atlanta for HBCU students. Through this hub, a corporate pipeline for leadership is being developed to create avenues of prosperity, growing Black entrepreneurship, and providing technology resources to the workforce of the future.

Womack joined Southern Company in 1988 and has held several leadership positions within the company and its subsidiaries, serving as executive vice president of external affairs at Georgia Power and senior vice president and senior production officer of Southern Company Generation, where he was responsible for coal, gas, and hydro generation for Georgia Power and Savannah Electric. Womack also served as senior vice president of human resources and chief people officer at Southern Company, as well as senior vice president of public relations and corporate services at Alabama Power. Prior to joining Southern Company, Womack worked for the U.S. House of Representatives for then Congressman Leon E. Panetta.

Womack is also a member of the board of directors of Essential Utilities, Inc. He currently chairs the board of the East Lake Foundation, is on the national board of The First Tee and is the chair of the board for the Alliance to Save Energy. Womack has chaired the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau board and the Atlanta Sports Council. He has also chaired the board for Communities in Schools of Georgia and served as a member of the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta board. He has received numerous honors, including the SCLC Leadership Award (1998).

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

