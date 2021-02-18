Aristocrat Gaming'sâ„¢ New MarsXâ„¢ Portrait Cabinet is the Picture of Innovation

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced technology for players, operators, and slot techs combines with a new compelling game library to create an out-of-this world experience in Aristocrat Gaming's™ all-new cabinet, the MarsX™ Portrait.

The original MarsX™ was a breakthrough in cabinet design and instantly became a favorite of players and operators alike. Now, with the MarsX Portrait, Aristocrat has created a new picture of innovation.

VIDEO: Click to watch the MarsX Portrait in action.

Click here to download hi-res game images

Advanced technology

MarsX Portrait boasts a wealth of advanced technology that creates a more intuitive and fun gaming experience. Gen9 components drive MarsX Portrait's ability to spin fast, and the action plays out on the 43" curved ultra high-definition monitor, tall enough to allow for exciting growing reels action. And while the action may be hot, the MarsX Portrait never is, thanks to a specially designed chimney that redirects heat quietly away from both the player and critical components.

Technology for players

MarsX Portrait gives players an experience they have been craving. The curved screen is a 4k display capable of showing 16.7 billion colors for unsurpassed visuals. Sight meets sound with MarsX Portrait's 4.1 Spatial KineticSound that creates a perfect soundscape for every game's unique journey. A virtual button deck has a dynamic bash button and wireless USB charging. Players will also love the portrait's game action, including growing reels, Cash on Reels, Hold & Spin, and multiple jackpot levels.

Technology for operators and slot techs

Operators and slot floor staff will appreciate MarsX Portrait's super hi-def toppers and vibrant wedges that create visual destinations and attract players. Slot techs will love several innovations that are a dramatic leap forward in cabinet design. The virtual button desk is constructed of Corning's Gorilla Glass® for a near indestructible quality, and the bash button design allows for quick and easy in-field replacement. The front door is positioned on hydraulic hinges, a patented electro-mechanical latch provides greater security with an embedded optic coupler, and a secondary power switch is located on the front of the cabinet door. MarsX Portrait addresses BVs and printers with dedicated cash drop doors, and a pop-up track for ticket printers.

Innovative new game library

Aristocrat created a new games library specifically for the MarsX Portrait, leading with three new game families. The Cash Across™ family was created for core players who thrill to the excitement of big wins, reel expansion, and jackpot potential. Launch titles are Horses of Helios™ and Savanna Lion™.

The player-favorite Fu Dai Lian Lian™ gets an added persistent boost mode to enhance the fun in FU DAI LIAN LIAN BOOST PEACOCK™ and FU DAI LIAN LIAN BOOST TIGER™.

The fun and excitement is tripled in the new Triple Grand Fortunes™ family of games with game titles Triple Grand Fortunes™ Fu Grand™, Triple Grand Fortunes™ Lu Grand™, and Triple Grand Fortunes™ Shou Grand™.

For more information on the MarsX Portrait and its library of launch titles, visit www.aristocratgaming.com.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,000 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

