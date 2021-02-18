Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) President & CEO Kevin M Stein Sold $5.7 million of Shares

President & CEO of Transdigm Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kevin M Stein (insider trades) sold 9,900 shares of TDG on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $571.13 a share. The total sale was $5.7 million.

TransDigm Group Inc is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. TransDigm Group Inc has a market cap of $31.62 billion; its shares were traded at around $578.095000 with a P/E ratio of 89.36 and P/S ratio of 6.90. TransDigm Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated TransDigm Group Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with TransDigm Group Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Kevin M Stein sold 9,900 shares of TDG stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $571.13. The price of the stock has increased by 1.22% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Exec. Chairman of the Board W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TDG stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $574.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TDG, click here