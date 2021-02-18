Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY) CFO Toby J. Williams Sold $767,625 of Shares

CFO of Paylocity Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Toby J. Williams (insider trades) sold 3,750 shares of PCTY on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $204.7 a share. The total sale was $767,625.

Paylocity Holding Corp is a provider of cloud-based payroll and human capital management, software solutions for medium-sized organizations. Its services are provided in a software-as-a-service delivery model utilizing its cloud-based platform. Paylocity Holding Corp has a market cap of $10.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $198.150000 with a P/E ratio of 165.13 and P/S ratio of 19.01.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Steven R Beauchamp sold 10,000 shares of PCTY stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $202.46. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.13% since.

CEO Steven R Beauchamp sold 38,733 shares of PCTY stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $204.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.03% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President and COO Michael R Haske sold 30,000 shares of PCTY stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $209.35. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.35% since.

SVP of Product and Technology Edward W Gaty sold 10,000 shares of PCTY stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $209.3. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.33% since.

