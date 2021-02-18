Gopro Inc (GPRO) EVP, CFO and COO Brian Mcgee Sold $673,241 of Shares

EVP, CFO and COO of Gopro Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Mcgee (insider trades) sold 84,898 shares of GPRO on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $7.93 a share. The total sale was $673,241.

GoPro Inc is a United States-based company engaged in the development and sale of cameras, mountable and wearable accessories and drones. The company has presence, including in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. GoPro Inc has a market cap of $1.14 billion; its shares were traded at around $7.555000 with and P/S ratio of 1.28. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with GoPro Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO and COO Brian Mcgee sold 84,898 shares of GPRO stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $7.93. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.73% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

VP, Corp/Bus Dev, GC, Sec Eve T. Saltman sold 40,024 shares of GPRO stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $8.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.8% since.

Director Tyrone Ahmad-taylor sold 14,445 shares of GPRO stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $8.09. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GPRO, click here