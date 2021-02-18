M/i Homes Inc (MHO) Chairman, CEO & President Robert H Schottenstein Sold $1.7 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO & President of M/i Homes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Robert H Schottenstein (insider trades) sold 34,105 shares of MHO on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $50.97 a share. The total sale was $1.7 million.

M/I Homes Inc is a part of the residential construction industry. It primarily builds single-family residential properties for the purpose of sale. M/I Homes Inc has a market cap of $1.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $51.400000 with a P/E ratio of 6.28 and P/S ratio of 0.50. M/I Homes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 18.40% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with M/I Homes Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO & President Robert H Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of MHO stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.32. The price of the stock has increased by 2.15% since.

Chairman, CEO & President Robert H Schottenstein sold 68,042 shares of MHO stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.04. The price of the stock has increased by 2.72% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Ex. Vice President and CFO Phillip G Creek sold 11,000 shares of MHO stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $51.04. The price of the stock has increased by 0.71% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer J Thomas Mason sold 12,698 shares of MHO stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $53.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.11% since.

Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer J Thomas Mason sold 5,500 shares of MHO stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $56.33. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.75% since.

Ex. VP & Chief Legal Officer J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of MHO stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $51.01. The price of the stock has increased by 0.76% since.

Principal Accounting Officer Ann Marie Hunker sold 6,800 shares of MHO stock on 02/04/2021 at the average price of $50.05. The price of the stock has increased by 2.7% since.

