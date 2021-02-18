Leslies Inc (LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck Sold $19.2 million of Shares

CEO of Leslies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R. Egeck (insider trades) sold 762,135 shares of LESL on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $25.22 a share. The total sale was $19.2 million.

Leslies Inc has a market cap of $4.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.050000 with and P/S ratio of 6.55. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Leslies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 762,135 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of LESL stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $27.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

See Remarks Steven M Weddell sold 540,094 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

Director John Strain sold 16,024 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

Director Steven L Ortega sold 823,104 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

Director Eric J Kufel sold 14,432 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

Chief Revenue Officer Paula Baker sold 63,378 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

