>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Leslies Inc (LESL) CEO Michael R. Egeck Sold $19.2 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: LESL -4.12%

CEO of Leslies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael R. Egeck (insider trades) sold 762,135 shares of LESL on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $25.22 a share. The total sale was $19.2 million.

Leslies Inc has a market cap of $4.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $23.050000 with and P/S ratio of 6.55. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Leslies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 762,135 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.
  • CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of LESL stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $27.95. The price of the stock has decreased by 17.53% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • See Remarks Steven M Weddell sold 540,094 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.
  • Director John Strain sold 16,024 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.
  • Director Steven L Ortega sold 823,104 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.
  • Director Eric J Kufel sold 14,432 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.
  • Chief Revenue Officer Paula Baker sold 63,378 shares of LESL stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $25.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.6% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LESL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)