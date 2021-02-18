>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

The Timken Co (TKR) EVP - Human Resources Ronald J Myers Sold $634,811 of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: TKR -0.88%

EVP - Human Resources of The Timken Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald J Myers (insider trades) sold 8,537 shares of TKR on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $74.36 a share. The total sale was $634,811.

The Timken Co engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, chain, and related products under Timken brand, and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services around the world. The Timken Co has a market cap of $5.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.810000 with a P/E ratio of 19.52 and P/S ratio of 1.58. The dividend yield of The Timken Co stocks is 1.56%. The Timken Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Timken Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Richard G Kyle sold 57,221 shares of TKR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $73.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • EVP - Human Resources Ronald J Myers sold 8,537 shares of TKR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $74.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TKR, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)