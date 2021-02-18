The Timken Co (TKR) EVP - Human Resources Ronald J Myers Sold $634,811 of Shares

EVP - Human Resources of The Timken Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Ronald J Myers (insider trades) sold 8,537 shares of TKR on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $74.36 a share. The total sale was $634,811.

The Timken Co engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, chain, and related products under Timken brand, and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services around the world. The Timken Co has a market cap of $5.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $72.810000 with a P/E ratio of 19.52 and P/S ratio of 1.58. The dividend yield of The Timken Co stocks is 1.56%. The Timken Co had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.60% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with The Timken Co. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Richard G Kyle sold 57,221 shares of TKR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $73.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.39% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

