Exp World Holdings Inc (EXPI) CEO and Chairman of the Board Glenn Darrel Sanford Sold $1.6 million of Shares

CEO and Chairman of the Board of Exp World Holdings Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn Darrel Sanford (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of EXPI on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $80.01 a share. The total sale was $1.6 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc, with its subsidiaries is engaged in cloud-based real estate brokerage operating in 35 states. It provides agents, teams of agents and brokerage-owners with the systems, support, professional development and infrastructure. eXp World Holdings Inc has a market cap of $9.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $68.710000 with a P/E ratio of 413.92 and P/S ratio of 6.78. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with eXp World Holdings Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO of eXp Realty Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $76.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.65% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $80.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 14.16% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/02/2021 at the average price of $58.74. The price of the stock has increased by 16.97% since.

CEO and Chairman of the Board, 10% Owner Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/26/2021 at the average price of $57.92. The price of the stock has increased by 18.63% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $59.17. The price of the stock has increased by 16.12% since.

10% Owner Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/29/2021 at the average price of $53.5. The price of the stock has increased by 28.43% since.

Director Randall D Miles sold 30,000 shares of EXPI stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $46.19. The price of the stock has increased by 48.76% since.

