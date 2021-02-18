Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) President and CEO William Ross Greenberg Bought $230,300 of Shares

President and CEO of Two Harbors Investment Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Ross Greenberg (insider trades) bought 35,000 shares of TWO on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $6.58 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $230,300.

Two Harbors Investment Corp is a REIT. It focuses on investing, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate debt and other financial assets. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a market cap of $1.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $6.600000 . The dividend yield of Two Harbors Investment Corp stocks is 7.56%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Two Harbors Investment Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 32,022 shares of TWO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $6.08. The price of the stock has increased by 8.55% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 16,351 shares of TWO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $6.06. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Investment Officer Matthew Koeppen bought 20,000 shares of TWO stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $6.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.

General Counsel and Secretary Rebecca B Sandberg sold 25,887 shares of TWO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $6.06. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.

Chief Investment Officer Matthew Koeppen sold 18,391 shares of TWO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $6.08. The price of the stock has increased by 8.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWO, click here