>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) President and CEO William Ross Greenberg Bought $230,300 of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: TWO +0%

President and CEO of Two Harbors Investment Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) William Ross Greenberg (insider trades) bought 35,000 shares of TWO on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $6.58 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $230,300.

Two Harbors Investment Corp is a REIT. It focuses on investing, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate debt and other financial assets. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a market cap of $1.81 billion; its shares were traded at around $6.600000 . The dividend yield of Two Harbors Investment Corp stocks is 7.56%. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Two Harbors Investment Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO William Ross Greenberg bought 35,000 shares of TWO stock on 02/18/2021 at the average price of $6.58. The price of the stock has increased by 0.3% since.
  • President and CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 32,022 shares of TWO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $6.08. The price of the stock has increased by 8.55% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 16,351 shares of TWO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $6.06. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Chief Investment Officer Matthew Koeppen bought 20,000 shares of TWO stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $6.66. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.9% since.
  • General Counsel and Secretary Rebecca B Sandberg sold 25,887 shares of TWO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $6.06. The price of the stock has increased by 8.91% since.
  • Chief Investment Officer Matthew Koeppen sold 18,391 shares of TWO stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $6.08. The price of the stock has increased by 8.55% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWO, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)