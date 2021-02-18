Bj's Restaurants Inc (BJRI) President and CFO Gregory Levin Sold $512,000 of Shares

President and CFO of Bj's Restaurants Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Gregory Levin (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of BJRI on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $51.2 a share. The total sale was $512,000.

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. BJ's Restaurants Inc has a market cap of $1.18 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.690000 with and P/S ratio of 1.43. The dividend yield of BJ's Restaurants Inc stocks is 0.26%. BJ's Restaurants Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 14.30% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated BJ's Restaurants Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with BJ's Restaurants Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

