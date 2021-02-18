International Land Alliance Inc (ILAL) Vice President and CFO Jason Sunstein Bought $65,324 of Shares

Vice President and CFO of International Land Alliance Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jason Sunstein (insider trades) bought 54,437 shares of ILAL on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $1.2 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $65,324.

International Land Alliance Inc has a market cap of $31.089 million; its shares were traded at around $1.340000 with and P/S ratio of 446.67. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with International Land Alliance Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Vice President and CFO, 10% Owner Jason Sunstein bought 35,450 shares of ILAL stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $1.02. The price of the stock has increased by 31.37% since.

Vice President and CFO, 10% Owner Jason Sunstein bought 125,890 shares of ILAL stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $0.74.

Vice President and CFO, 10% Owner Jason Sunstein bought 174,100 shares of ILAL stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $0.67.

