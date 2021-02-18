Channeladvisor Corp (ECOM) President and CEO David J Spitz Sold $8.8 million of Shares

President and CEO of Channeladvisor Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David J Spitz (insider trades) sold 336,843 shares of ECOM on 02/18/2021 at an average price of $26.25 a share. The total sale was $8.8 million.

ChannelAdvisor Corp is engaged in providing software-as-a-service solutions that enables retailers and manufacturers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a market cap of $736.928 million; its shares were traded at around $25.370000 with a P/E ratio of 40.27 and P/S ratio of 5.26. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ChannelAdvisor Corp. .

