Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) EVP, Customer Operations John E Aldeborgh Sold $1.4 million of Shares

EVP, Customer Operations of Axcelis Technologies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John E Aldeborgh (insider trades) sold 35,721 shares of ACLS on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $39.32 a share. The total sale was $1.4 million.

Axcelis Technologies Inc produces ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It also provides extensive aftermarket service and support. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a market cap of $1.29 billion; its shares were traded at around $38.430000 with a P/E ratio of 26.14 and P/S ratio of 2.75. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Axcelis Technologies Inc. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of ACLS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $39. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.46% since.

EVP, Customer Operations John E Aldeborgh sold 35,721 shares of ACLS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $39.32. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.26% since.

Director Joseph P Keithley sold 10,000 shares of ACLS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $40.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.43% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ACLS, click here