Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) COB and CEO John Paul Foley Sold $14.9 million of Shares

COB and CEO of Peloton Interactive Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) John Paul Foley (insider trades) sold 100,000 shares of PTON on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $148.51 a share. The total sale was $14.9 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc has a market cap of $40.77 billion; its shares were traded at around $138.450000 with a P/E ratio of 209.78 and P/S ratio of 14.93. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Peloton Interactive Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

COB and CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $148.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.77% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $148.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.77% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $138.23. The price of the stock has increased by 0.16% since.

President William Lynch sold 116,670 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $149.15. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.17% since.

Director Pamela Thomas-graham sold 75,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $149.06. The price of the stock has decreased by 7.12% since.

Director Karen Boone sold 83,500 shares of PTON stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $151.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.48% since.

COO and Head of Prod. Dev. Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of PTON stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $151.14. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.4% since.

For the complete insider trading history of PTON, click here