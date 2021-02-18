Kforce Inc (KFRC) COO Kye L. Mitchell Sold $854,325 of Shares

COO of Kforce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kye L. Mitchell (insider trades) sold 18,440 shares of KFRC on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $46.33 a share. The total sale was $854,325.

Kforce Inc is a staffing solutions provider. It specializes in proving professional and technical staffing services to varied markets. Kforce Inc has a market cap of $1.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.590000 with a P/E ratio of 18.20 and P/S ratio of 0.73. The dividend yield of Kforce Inc stocks is 1.68%. Kforce Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Kforce Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

EVP, CFO David M Kelly sold 15,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $47.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 18,440 shares of KFRC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $46.33. The price of the stock has increased by 2.72% since.

COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of KFRC stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $46.49. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.

Director Mark F Furlong sold 25,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $47.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.

SVP Finance & Accounting Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $46.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.41% since.

SVP Finance & Accounting Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of KFRC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $45.12. The price of the stock has increased by 5.47% since.

