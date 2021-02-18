>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kforce Inc (KFRC) COO Kye L. Mitchell Sold $854,325 of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: KFRC -0.23%

COO of Kforce Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kye L. Mitchell (insider trades) sold 18,440 shares of KFRC on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $46.33 a share. The total sale was $854,325.

Kforce Inc is a staffing solutions provider. It specializes in proving professional and technical staffing services to varied markets. Kforce Inc has a market cap of $1.04 billion; its shares were traded at around $47.590000 with a P/E ratio of 18.20 and P/S ratio of 0.73. The dividend yield of Kforce Inc stocks is 1.68%. Kforce Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Kforce Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO David M Kelly sold 15,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $47.47. The price of the stock has increased by 0.25% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 18,440 shares of KFRC stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $46.33. The price of the stock has increased by 2.72% since.
  • COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 3,497 shares of KFRC stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $46.49. The price of the stock has increased by 2.37% since.
  • Director Mark F Furlong sold 25,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $47.85. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.54% since.
  • SVP Finance & Accounting Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,000 shares of KFRC stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $46.93. The price of the stock has increased by 1.41% since.
  • SVP Finance & Accounting Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of KFRC stock on 01/22/2021 at the average price of $45.12. The price of the stock has increased by 5.47% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KFRC, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)