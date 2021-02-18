Cullen/frost Bankers Inc (CFR) Chairman and CEO Phillip D Green Sold $1.9 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Cullen/frost Bankers Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Phillip D Green (insider trades) sold 18,580 shares of CFR on 02/17/2021 at an average price of $102.46 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc is a financial holding company and a bank holding company. It provides a range of products and services throughout Texas markets, with a concentration on the major metropolitan areas. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc has a market cap of $6.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $100.740000 with a P/E ratio of 19.77 and P/S ratio of 4.41. The dividend yield of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc stocks is 2.82%. GuruFocus rated Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc the business predictability rank of 4-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

CFO Recent Trades:

GEVP and CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of CFR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $98.75. The price of the stock has increased by 2.02% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Chris Avery bought 3,500 shares of CFR stock on 02/03/2021 at the average price of $92.71. The price of the stock has increased by 8.66% since.

Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of CFR stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $102.36. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.58% since.

Group Executive Vice President Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of CFR stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $103.55. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.71% since.

Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of CFR stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $99.12. The price of the stock has increased by 1.63% since.

President of CFBI Paul Bracher sold 22,740 shares of CFR stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $96.35. The price of the stock has increased by 4.56% since.

