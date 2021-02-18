Proto Labs Inc (PRLB) President and CEO Victoria M Holt Sold $3.6 million of Shares

President and CEO of Proto Labs Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Victoria M Holt (insider trades) sold 18,910 shares of PRLB on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $188.21 a share. The total sale was $3.6 million.

Proto Labs Inc is an online and technology-enabled manufacturer of on-demand three-dimensional printed, computer numerical control machined and injection-molded custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. Proto Labs Inc has a market cap of $4.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $175.290000 with a P/E ratio of 92.28 and P/S ratio of 10.84. Proto Labs Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 13.80% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Proto Labs Inc the business predictability rank of 3-star. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Proto Labs Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO Victoria M Holt sold 18,910 shares of PRLB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $188.21. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.86% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Technology Officer Arthur R. Baker Iii sold 9,102 shares of PRLB stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $187. The price of the stock has decreased by 6.26% since.

