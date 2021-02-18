>
Zoetis Inc (ZTS) CFO Glenn David Sold $4.4 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: ZTS -0.56%

CFO of Zoetis Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Glenn David (insider trades) sold 26,285 shares of ZTS on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $168.92 a share. The total sale was $4.4 million.

Zoetis Inc is a developer and manufacturer of drugs providing medicines for animal health, and vaccines for livestock and companion animals. Its products are anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals. Zoetis Inc has a market cap of $79.83 billion; its shares were traded at around $167.950000 with a P/E ratio of 49.13 and P/S ratio of 12.06. The dividend yield of Zoetis Inc stocks is 0.50%. Zoetis Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 19.50% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Zoetis Inc the business predictability rank of 4.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Zoetis Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Glenn David sold 26,285 shares of ZTS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $168.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.57% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Executive Vice President Roman Trawicki sold 4,491 shares of ZTS stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $165.82. The price of the stock has increased by 1.28% since.
  • Executive Vice President Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of ZTS stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $161.15. The price of the stock has increased by 4.22% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ZTS, click here

.

