>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Dynatrace Inc (DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sold $6.4 million of Shares

February 18, 2021 | About: DT +0.93%

CEO of Dynatrace Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Siclen John Van (insider trades) sold 120,603 shares of DT on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $52.92 a share. The total sale was $6.4 million.

Dynatrace Inc has a market cap of $14.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.990000 with a P/E ratio of 160.57 and P/S ratio of 22.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO Siclen John Van sold 120,603 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $52.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • SVP, Chief Technology Officer Bernd Greifeneder sold 1,244 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $53.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.
  • SVP, Global Sales Stephen J. Pace sold 743 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $53.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.
  • Director James K. Lines sold 24,500 shares of DT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $55.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DT, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)