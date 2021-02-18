Dynatrace Inc (DT) CEO Siclen John Van Sold $6.4 million of Shares

CEO of Dynatrace Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Siclen John Van (insider trades) sold 120,603 shares of DT on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $52.92 a share. The total sale was $6.4 million.

Dynatrace Inc has a market cap of $14.97 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.990000 with a P/E ratio of 160.57 and P/S ratio of 22.89.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Siclen John Van sold 120,603 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $52.92. The price of the stock has increased by 0.13% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

SVP, Chief Technology Officer Bernd Greifeneder sold 1,244 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $53.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.

SVP, Global Sales Stephen J. Pace sold 743 shares of DT stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $53.53. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.01% since.

Director James K. Lines sold 24,500 shares of DT stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $55.27. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.13% since.

For the complete insider trading history of DT, click here