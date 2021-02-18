Hubspot Inc (HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan Sold $4.3 million of Shares

CEO of Hubspot Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian Halligan (insider trades) sold 8,500 shares of HUBS on 02/16/2021 at an average price of $504.18 a share. The total sale was $4.3 million.

HubSpot Inc provides a cloud-based inbound marketing and sales platform which features integrated applications to help businesses attract visitors to websites, convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and delight customers. HubSpot Inc has a market cap of $23.98 billion; its shares were traded at around $517.500000 with and P/S ratio of 26.28. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with HubSpot Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HUBS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $504.18. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HUBS stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $504.18. The price of the stock has increased by 2.64% since.

CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HUBS stock on 02/08/2021 at the average price of $425. The price of the stock has increased by 21.76% since.

