Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. Buys Unilever PLC, Nike Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Unilever NV, Zoetis Inc, Corning Inc

Investment company Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, Nike Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, sells Unilever NV, Zoetis Inc, Corning Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Caterpillar Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. owns 73 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,988 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,887 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.32% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,274 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.2% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 7,931 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.69% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,800 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.56%

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.28. The stock is now traded at around $55.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 62,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.08 and $144.02, with an estimated average price of $132.58. The stock is now traded at around $145.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 34.04%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $14.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 13,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.42.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. reduced to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 20.26%. The sale prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.6. The stock is now traded at around $167.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. still held 25,595 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. reduced to a holding in Corning Inc by 20.73%. The sale prices were between $31.73 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.56. The stock is now traded at around $37.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. still held 116,035 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. reduced to a holding in Texas Instruments Inc by 20.07%. The sale prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.65. The stock is now traded at around $176.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. still held 27,480 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 21.03%. The sale prices were between $149.94 and $182.21, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $199.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. still held 23,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. reduced to a holding in 3M Co by 20.72%. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $169.94. The stock is now traded at around $179.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. still held 19,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 20.73%. The sale prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $143.86. The stock is now traded at around $183.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Argus Investors' Counsel, Inc. still held 25,483 shares as of 2020-12-31.