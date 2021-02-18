Griffin Asset Management, Inc. Buys Teladoc Health Inc, Crane Co, RPM International Inc, Sells Novartis AG, Livongo Health Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Griffin Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Teladoc Health Inc, Crane Co, RPM International Inc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, MP Materials Corp, sells Novartis AG, Livongo Health Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, The Trade Desk Inc, Ontrak Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Griffin Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Griffin Asset Management, Inc. owns 222 stocks with a total value of $753 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Universal Display Corp (OLED) - 601,692 shares, 18.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.33% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 265,419 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 89,317 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.90% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,580 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Visa Inc (V) - 64,196 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.56%

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Crane Co. The purchase prices were between $49.74 and $78.35, with an estimated average price of $63.67. The stock is now traded at around $82.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 32,285 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.64 and $92.51, with an estimated average price of $88.26. The stock is now traded at around $84.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 25,932 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in MP Materials Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.09 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $26.46. The stock is now traded at around $42.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 52,565 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pinterest Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.79 and $172.29, with an estimated average price of $122.14. The stock is now traded at around $118.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,710 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $22.24 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 24,090 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 335.00%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $203.06. The stock is now traded at around $283.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 73.95%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $222.99. The stock is now traded at around $309.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 16,811 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Magnite Inc by 58.81%. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 125,515 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in NIO Inc by 202.34%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 40,785 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 103.68%. The purchase prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $62.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 34,538 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 92.02%. The purchase prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39. The stock is now traded at around $337.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,459 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $136.67 and $148.08, with an estimated average price of $141.69.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Ontrak Inc. The sale prices were between $47.78 and $78.09, with an estimated average price of $60.61.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $56.87 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $61.6.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $48.52 and $58.02, with an estimated average price of $52.94.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in MetLife Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $48.67, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Griffin Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Wix.com Ltd. The sale prices were between $241.44 and $295.64, with an estimated average price of $263.26.