Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Investment company Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC owns 74 stocks with a total value of $294 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SHYG, SLQD, RSP, IYR, IJK, CVX, OXY, MMM, GOOGL, JPM, RDS.A, IHE,
- Added Positions: IVW, IYW, IVE, MRK, AMZN, IYF, NVS, BAC, BRK.B, AXP, UL, PEP, IJJ, GE, BK, KO, MCD, AAPL, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: NEAR, IGSB, MSFT, XOM, PG, UNP, CSCO, VIG, IEMG, VWO, VFH, ABBV, SPY, VCSH, JNJ, IBM, CARR, SPSB, MCK,
For the details of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthew+goff+investment+advisor%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 171,812 shares, 13.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.09%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 93,917 shares, 7.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.43%
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 252,079 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
- Visa Inc (V) - 57,916 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.40%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 66,206 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.94%
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $44.7. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 154,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 96,101 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.78 and $127.54, with an estimated average price of $119.29. The stock is now traded at around $134.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 14,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.32 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $82.81. The stock is now traded at around $88.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 13,582 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.13. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,957 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.55%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 32,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $91.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 19,188 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 48.46%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3191.09. The stock is now traded at around $3328.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 337 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF (IYF)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $54.83 and $66.77, with an estimated average price of $61.59. The stock is now traded at around $70.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 46.12%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $93.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,186 shares as of 2020-12-31.
