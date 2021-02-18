>
Articles 

Lucas Capital Management Buys Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Sells USA Compression Partners LP, Western Midstream Partners LP

February 18, 2021 | About: JPM +0.34% VZ -0.02% MRK -0.17% PFE -0.95% BAC -0.64% SII -1.65% CLPT -6.69% AA -3.69% USAC -1.66%

Red Bank, NJ, based Investment company Lucas Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, Pfizer Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, sells USA Compression Partners LP, Western Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lucas Capital Management. As of 2020Q4, Lucas Capital Management owns 46 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LUCAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lucas+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LUCAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,770 shares, 12.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
  2. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 16,898 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 17,976 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.73%
  4. BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 15,793 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 31,308 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.50%
New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Lucas Capital Management initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 10,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Lucas Capital Management initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $34.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 22,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Lucas Capital Management initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 20,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Sprott Inc (SII)

Lucas Capital Management initiated holding in Sprott Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.29 and $35.21, with an estimated average price of $30.88. The stock is now traded at around $32.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ClearPoint Neuro Inc (CLPT)

Lucas Capital Management initiated holding in ClearPoint Neuro Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.14 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $25.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,730 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Alcoa Corp (AA)

Lucas Capital Management initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.67 and $24.01, with an estimated average price of $17.5. The stock is now traded at around $21.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Lucas Capital Management added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 47.11%. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.01. The stock is now traded at around $145.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 16,973 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Lucas Capital Management added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 46.95%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.39. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 22,061 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: USA Compression Partners LP (USAC)

Lucas Capital Management sold out a holding in USA Compression Partners LP. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $13.6, with an estimated average price of $11.52.



Here is the complete portfolio of LUCAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT. Also check out:

