Thomas Story & Son Llc Buys Fiserv Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Cimarex Energy Co

February 18, 2021 | About: GD -0.77% FISV +1.78% XOM -1.57%

Oak Brook, IL, based Investment company Thomas Story & Son Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fiserv Inc, General Dynamics Corp, sells Exxon Mobil Corp, Cimarex Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomas Story & Son Llc. As of 2020Q4, Thomas Story & Son Llc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $245 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of THOMAS STORY & SON LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomas+story+%26+son+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of THOMAS STORY & SON LLC
  1. Visa Inc (V) - 81,159 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio.
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 54,500 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 83,896 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%
  4. Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) - 89,910 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,500 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Thomas Story & Son Llc initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.52 and $117.99, with an estimated average price of $107.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 31,420 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Thomas Story & Son Llc added to a holding in General Dynamics Corp by 52.81%. The purchase prices were between $131.32 and $156.04, with an estimated average price of $146.31. The stock is now traded at around $163.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 41,940 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Thomas Story & Son Llc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.56.



Here is the complete portfolio of THOMAS STORY & SON LLC.

1. THOMAS STORY & SON LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. THOMAS STORY & SON LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. THOMAS STORY & SON LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that THOMAS STORY & SON LLC keeps buying

