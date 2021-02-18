Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, NIO Inc, Sea, Sells Immunomedics Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Tiffany

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Segantii Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Varian Medical Systems Inc, NIO Inc, Sea, XPeng Inc, Xilinx Inc, sells Immunomedics Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Tiffany, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Zai Lab during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segantii Capital Management Ltd. As of 2020Q4, Segantii Capital Management Ltd owns 77 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Segantii Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segantii+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 986,502 shares, 9.72% of the total portfolio. New Position NIO Inc (NIO) - 2,577,475 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. New Position Sea Ltd (SE) - 550,010 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. New Position XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 2,138,132 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 375,455 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.55%

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.51 and $175.01, with an estimated average price of $173.42. The stock is now traded at around $176.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.72%. The holding were 986,502 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $54.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.07%. The holding were 2,577,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.34. The stock is now traded at around $267.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.16%. The holding were 550,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.19 and $72.17, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $41.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.15%. The holding were 2,138,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.43. The stock is now traded at around $137.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.13%. The holding were 517,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.8 and $94.35, with an estimated average price of $58.83. The stock is now traded at around $143.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.52%. The holding were 729,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in DouYu International Holdings Ltd by 1163.96%. The purchase prices were between $11 and $15.88, with an estimated average price of $13.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 2,984,629 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 41.55%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $277.43. The stock is now traded at around $264.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 375,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Acacia Communications Inc by 45.67%. The purchase prices were between $67.04 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $69.16. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 747,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 202.45%. The purchase prices were between $111.55 and $158.03, with an estimated average price of $128.71. The stock is now traded at around $157.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 109,337 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $79.05. The stock is now traded at around $94.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 481,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd added to a holding in HSBC Holdings PLC by 31.91%. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $28.37, with an estimated average price of $23.83. The stock is now traded at around $29.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 419,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Immunomedics Inc. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $87.86, with an estimated average price of $86.65.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $116.11 and $131.72, with an estimated average price of $128.19.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $179.57 and $217.03, with an estimated average price of $205.83.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in GrubHub Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $84.34, with an estimated average price of $73.91.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $80.67 and $99.02, with an estimated average price of $88.92.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.93 and $53.56, with an estimated average price of $45.66.