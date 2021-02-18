Cardan Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Trane Technologies PLC

Investment company Cardan Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Trane Technologies PLC, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FOLD, ACAD, TMF, BLK, RPV, APPN, ROST, NTLA, NOW, TXN, NSC, MTCH, COLB, MCK, INTC, IWD, CAT, ASML, AEMD,

FOLD, ACAD, TMF, BLK, RPV, APPN, ROST, NTLA, NOW, TXN, NSC, MTCH, COLB, MCK, INTC, IWD, CAT, ASML, AEMD, Added Positions: TLT, ZROZ, GOVT, GLDM, LBRDK, SPTL, ICVT, CWB, MDB, TSLA, ANGL, SPY, SQ, SEDG, AVGO, AMZN, CSB, ESPO, MGC, ONEQ, PNQI, QQQ, QTEC, SCHD, SCHR, XYL, VGLT, VSDA, SDY, CHKP, IVV, IAU, JNJ, EEMS, ECON, CQQQ, MSFT, UPS, CVNA, AYX, DES, PFE, ET, VZ, BRK.B, TIP, CSCO, TGT, PCY, KO, MO, MDT, DIS, EDV, MRK, LSXMK, UNP, FWONK, SCHO, SRLP, FTNT, QRTEA,

TLT, ZROZ, GOVT, GLDM, LBRDK, SPTL, ICVT, CWB, MDB, TSLA, ANGL, SPY, SQ, SEDG, AVGO, AMZN, CSB, ESPO, MGC, ONEQ, PNQI, QQQ, QTEC, SCHD, SCHR, XYL, VGLT, VSDA, SDY, CHKP, IVV, IAU, JNJ, EEMS, ECON, CQQQ, MSFT, UPS, CVNA, AYX, DES, PFE, ET, VZ, BRK.B, TIP, CSCO, TGT, PCY, KO, MO, MDT, DIS, EDV, MRK, LSXMK, UNP, FWONK, SCHO, SRLP, FTNT, QRTEA, Reduced Positions: VGSH, AGG, SHY, IEI, FDM, HYEM, XMLV, IJR, SPTS, IEF, BRK.A, EWX, SPSB, T, HYMB, VTEB, ITM, NVDA, PZA, MUB, ITE, BTT, BLV, SMB, DEO, ZM, IJH, AOR, SPHD, FB, LBTYK, IWM, CMCSA, CVX, ACN, VOOG, LBTYA, TTD, GOOGL, COST,

VGSH, AGG, SHY, IEI, FDM, HYEM, XMLV, IJR, SPTS, IEF, BRK.A, EWX, SPSB, T, HYMB, VTEB, ITM, NVDA, PZA, MUB, ITE, BTT, BLV, SMB, DEO, ZM, IJH, AOR, SPHD, FB, LBTYK, IWM, CMCSA, CVX, ACN, VOOG, LBTYA, TTD, GOOGL, COST, Sold Out: TT, USRT, GILD, GSY, EXPE, VGIT, GLIBA, VTWO, VGK, BFO, CCI, NSL, UTF, BRMK, EWJ, EWL, EWY, LMT, RGT, MINT, SVM,

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 234,745 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 350.28% PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ) - 204,849 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.85% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 239,742 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.53% BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,033,636 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 52,491 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 378,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 73,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $36.38. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $703.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $216.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 350.28%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $145.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 234,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc by 119.85%. The purchase prices were between $159.33 and $170.17, with an estimated average price of $164.46. The stock is now traded at around $144.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 204,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02.

Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92.