Cardan Capital Partners, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Trane Technologies PLC

Investment company Cardan Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc, Amicus Therapeutics Inc, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Trane Technologies PLC, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Dow Jones Select Microcap Index Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Cardan Capital Partners, LLC owns 204 stocks with a total value of $658 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FOLD, ACAD, TMF, BLK, RPV, APPN, ROST, NTLA, NOW, TXN, NSC, MTCH, COLB, MCK, INTC, IWD, CAT, ASML, AEMD,
- Added Positions: TLT, ZROZ, GOVT, GLDM, LBRDK, SPTL, ICVT, CWB, MDB, TSLA, ANGL, SPY, SQ, SEDG, AVGO, AMZN, CSB, ESPO, MGC, ONEQ, PNQI, QQQ, QTEC, SCHD, SCHR, XYL, VGLT, VSDA, SDY, CHKP, IVV, IAU, JNJ, EEMS, ECON, CQQQ, MSFT, UPS, CVNA, AYX, DES, PFE, ET, VZ, BRK.B, TIP, CSCO, TGT, PCY, KO, MO, MDT, DIS, EDV, MRK, LSXMK, UNP, FWONK, SCHO, SRLP, FTNT, QRTEA,
- Reduced Positions: VGSH, AGG, SHY, IEI, FDM, HYEM, XMLV, IJR, SPTS, IEF, BRK.A, EWX, SPSB, T, HYMB, VTEB, ITM, NVDA, PZA, MUB, ITE, BTT, BLV, SMB, DEO, ZM, IJH, AOR, SPHD, FB, LBTYK, IWM, CMCSA, CVX, ACN, VOOG, LBTYA, TTD, GOOGL, COST,
- Sold Out: TT, USRT, GILD, GSY, EXPE, VGIT, GLIBA, VTWO, VGK, BFO, CCI, NSL, UTF, BRMK, EWJ, EWL, EWY, LMT, RGT, MINT, SVM,
For the details of Cardan Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardan+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cardan Capital Partners, LLC
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 234,745 shares, 5.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 350.28%
- PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ) - 204,849 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.85%
- BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 239,742 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.53%
- BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 1,033,636 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.99%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 52,491 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.99%
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.47 and $24.89, with an estimated average price of $20.55. The stock is now traded at around $11.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 378,141 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $56.79, with an estimated average price of $49.76. The stock is now traded at around $50.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 73,047 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares (TMF)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $39.74, with an estimated average price of $36.38. The stock is now traded at around $27.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 16,552 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $570.12 and $721.54, with an estimated average price of $664.68. The stock is now traded at around $703.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 499 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Appian Corp (APPN)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.3 and $193.87, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $216.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,840 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.98 and $62.5, with an estimated average price of $56.68. The stock is now traded at around $68.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,841 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 350.28%. The purchase prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $145.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 234,745 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc by 119.85%. The purchase prices were between $159.33 and $170.17, with an estimated average price of $164.46. The stock is now traded at around $144.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.77%. The holding were 204,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.25. The stock is now traded at around $149.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 25,568 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 27.95%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.57. The stock is now traded at around $165.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,056 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.73%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $392.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (EDV)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 37.82%. The purchase prices were between $148.97 and $157.74, with an estimated average price of $153.29. The stock is now traded at around $136.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,212 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.35.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF. The sale prices were between $42.35 and $49.02, with an estimated average price of $46.7.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.Sold Out: Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.39 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $50.46.Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $90.23 and $132.4, with an estimated average price of $113.02.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Cardan Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $69.32 and $70.39, with an estimated average price of $69.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cardan Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cardan Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cardan Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying