Money Design Co.,Ltd. Buys BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, Sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF

Investment company Money Design Co.,Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, sells Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF, VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF, SPDR EURO Stoxx 50 ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Money Design Co.,Ltd.. As of 2020Q4, Money Design Co.,Ltd. owns 47 stocks with a total value of $833 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) - 1,119,281 shares, 9.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.07% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 503,615 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 3,072,088 shares, 6.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.66% BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) - 1,030,376 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.77% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 132,884 shares, 4.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.22%

Money Design Co.,Ltd. initiated holding in BTC MSCI USA ESG Select ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.08 and $162.52, with an estimated average price of $132.85. The stock is now traded at around $86.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 121,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 79.77%. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $45.16. The stock is now traded at around $53.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,030,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 93.29%. The purchase prices were between $82.13 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $84.7. The stock is now traded at around $87.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 247,051 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 115.18%. The purchase prices were between $54.44 and $55.07, with an estimated average price of $54.7. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 317,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 115.42%. The purchase prices were between $19.08 and $28.29, with an estimated average price of $22.62. The stock is now traded at around $27.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 536,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 36.75%. The purchase prices were between $23.52 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $26.04. The stock is now traded at around $31.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 825,945 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. added to a holding in BTC iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.23%. The purchase prices were between $14.67 and $21.77, with an estimated average price of $18.34. The stock is now traded at around $23.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 899,942 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $66.3 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $72.76.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $79.61 and $100.73, with an estimated average price of $88.45.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF. The sale prices were between $35.13 and $45.54, with an estimated average price of $40.76.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

Money Design Co.,Ltd. sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.