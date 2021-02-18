>
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Duration Income Trust

February 18, 2021 | About: IJK -1.23% IJT -1.72% VTV -0.53% BIV -0.04% IVW -0.45% FPE -0.1% PHYS +0.14% ENPH -4.49% XLY +0.03% VRP -0.15% FICO +0.82% VTR +1.9%

Investment company Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 732 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,948 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,972 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
  3. CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 76,378 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,779 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
  5. Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,216 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
New Purchase: Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $180.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $390.15 and $527.43, with an estimated average price of $465.54. The stock is now traded at around $473.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.21%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 94.29%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $129.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1859.74%. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.

Sold Out: Pentair PLC (PNR)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $45.91 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $51.38.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.

Sold Out: BTC iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)

Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $249.74 and $300.09, with an estimated average price of $276.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. Also check out:

