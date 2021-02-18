Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Duration Income Trust

Investment company Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Texas Pacific Land Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, Blackrock Duration Income Trust, PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exc, Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. owns 732 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PHYS, XLY, VRP, ENPH, FICO, VTRS, SLVP, ADBE, SIVR, QCLN, PBW, IYH, ABNB, PLTR, LMND, ASML, SEDG, BGB, AI, EBF, TAN, OXY, PENN, VRTX, EBS, JETS, BEP, ARKK, QS, VLDR, MGNI, FROG, CVAC, RCKT, NET, NIO, UBX, GDDY,
- Added Positions: IJK, IJT, BIV, VTV, SCHB, SCHD, IVW, VGT, AMZN, ABBV, XLE, BA, CVX, VZ, FPE, SGOL, VEU, MS, TSLA, BAND, DVY, IEF, IJJ, MBB, VGIT, TFC, C, AVDL, HD, NVDA, STX, TGT, TXN, RIG, WEX, IESC, TEL, MELI, AVGO, KMI, CHGG, GOOG, BABA, PK, MDB, ZS, BSV, GLDM, IDU, IWP, KXI, LQD, MUB, QQQ, RYT, SCHG, SCHO, VCIT, VEA, VFH, VLUE, VOE, XLV, ABT, AMT, BDX, BLK, CVS, CI, COP, ED, DE, FITB, F, GIS, GNW, LRCX, NOC, ORI, OKE, PGR, LUV, GEO, RQI, BZM, GGN, TPZ, VIPS, PSX, PSXP, CFG, XENE, ADAP, CHMA, COUP, SNOW, AMLP, BND, RWO, SCHK, SCHZ, SPIB, VGSH, VMBS, XLC, XLI,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, LDP, BRK.B, BLW, T, HYS, TTD, PM, NMY, PGX, FLRN, PFF, SCHM, RCL, PVH, XOM, BAC, YUM, VOT, VUG, CNC, BBBY, DSL, MJ, KMB, YUMC, DOW, BYND, BNTX, AMJ, HDV, GLD, TOT, INTC, LMT, MGM, VDC, MFC, USMV, VDE, GS, SLV, VONG, SO, VWO, SPTL, TLT, NYF, IUSG, VCSH, ITA, IEFA, XLF, SCHR, QUAL, XLU, SNY, AIG, BP, VIAC, DD, EPD, GE, CEQP, MMP, NBTB, NVAX, ORCL, PNC, RDS.A, EMB, SLB, WBA, CMG, CEF, CIM, TDOC, MRNA, PINS, ZM, CTVA, IGIB, EFA,
- Sold Out: TPL, BSCK, GILD, PNR, GDX, VNT, XOP, USHY, NEAR, IYE, IXN, ITOT, EWU, DB, DDOG, LITE, NML, TRMK, FLIR,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,948 shares, 7.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,972 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 76,378 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 20,779 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 12,216 shares, 2.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Sprott Physical Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $13.89 and $15.49, with an estimated average price of $14.85. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,351 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.43 and $181.39, with an estimated average price of $127.42. The stock is now traded at around $180.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SSgA Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $142.97 and $160.78, with an estimated average price of $154.38. The stock is now traded at around $170.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 355 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $26.04, with an estimated average price of $25.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The purchase prices were between $390.15 and $527.43, with an estimated average price of $465.54. The stock is now traded at around $473.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 50 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.3 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.33. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 298.21%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $78.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 15,546 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 94.29%. The purchase prices were between $89.28 and $115.31, with an estimated average price of $101.93. The stock is now traded at around $129.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,893 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.07%. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $124.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,364 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1859.74%. The purchase prices were between $91.43 and $92.69, with an estimated average price of $92.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,509 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $66.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,108 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.49%. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Texas Pacific Land Corp. The sale prices were between $448.1 and $740.62, with an estimated average price of $573.03.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.19 and $21.23, with an estimated average price of $21.2.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $33.25 and $41.2, with an estimated average price of $37.14.Sold Out: Pentair PLC (PNR)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Pentair PLC. The sale prices were between $45.91 and $54.15, with an estimated average price of $51.38.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.29.Sold Out: BTC iShares Global Tech ETF (IXN)
Carmichael Hill & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares Global Tech ETF. The sale prices were between $249.74 and $300.09, with an estimated average price of $276.88.
